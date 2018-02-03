Teenage girl reported missing

Police are searching for 15-year old Jadee Eccleston.

John Gray High School staff called police around 9:30 a.m. Friday (2 February) to report she had left school and staff could not find her, according to a police statement.

Police say they later learned she had gone home briefly around Noon but had left her residence on Capt. Joe and Osbourne Road, in West Bay, shortly thereafter.

Ms. Eccleston is of fair complexion and was last seen with her hair in one ponytail. She was wearing dark blue uniform pants, white John Gray High School uniform shirt and a black hoodie.

