Teenage girl reported missing

February 3, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police are searching for 15-year old Jadee Eccleston.

John Gray High School staff called police around 9:30 a.m. Friday (2 February) to report she had left school and staff could not find her, according to a police statement.

Police say they later learned she had gone home briefly around Noon but had left her residence on Capt. Joe and Osbourne Road, in West Bay, shortly thereafter.

Ms. Eccleston is of fair complexion and was last seen with her hair in one ponytail. She was wearing dark blue uniform pants, white John Gray High School uniform shirt and a black hoodie.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

