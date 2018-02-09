Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
The Grove development approved by CPA

February 8, 2018
Felicia Rankin
The Central Planning Authority gives the green light to proposed West Bay Road development The Grove.

But not after area residents had their say with more than a dozen submitting objections.

Attorneys representing both sides appeared before the CPA yesterday (7 February) and arguments got heated at times.

In the end the CPA granted planning approval.

Work on the development is slated to start right away with 50% of the planned condominiums already purchased.

