This Week In Little League presents ‘Sports Guy Does Softball’

The Cayman Islands Little League Association is just around the corner! As a young athlete, The Sports Guy was an avid ‘Little Leaguer’, so the association invited him to play in the ‘Heroes Day Invitational’ Co-ed Softball game featuring players from Cayman, Cuba and Jamaica.
Here’s everything you need to know on how to get your son or daughter involved in Little League:
- Opening Week: Monday 5th March
- Opening Day: Saturday 10th March
- Registration
- Wednesday (6:00pm-8:00pm) Saturday (10:00am-12:00pm)
- Male and Female ages 5-16
- Still accepting players but teams are filling up!
- Girls Softball players needed: Ages 11-17
- Facebook – littleleague.ky
- Instagram – littleleague.ky
- Questions – info@littleleague.ky
