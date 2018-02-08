This Week In Little League presents ‘Sports Guy Does Softball’

The Cayman Islands Little League Association is just around the corner! As a young athlete, The Sports Guy was an avid ‘Little Leaguer’, so the association invited him to play in the ‘Heroes Day Invitational’ Co-ed Softball game featuring players from Cayman, Cuba and Jamaica.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to get your son or daughter involved in Little League:

Opening Week : Monday 5th March

: Monday 5th March Opening Day: Saturday 10th March

Saturday 10th March Registration Wednesday (6:00pm-8:00pm) Saturday (10:00am-12:00pm) Male and Female ages 5-16 Still accepting players but teams are filling up!

Girls Softball players needed: Ages 11-17

Ages 11-17 Facebook – littleleague.ky

– littleleague.ky Instagram – littleleague.ky

– littleleague.ky Questions – info@littleleague.ky

