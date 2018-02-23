Thousands of roses donated to brighten days

Thousands of roses were delivered to various entities across the island. Why you may ask? Well, it was just to brighten people’s day. And it was all a part of random acts of kindness day.

Organizers at Celebrations say they saw a lot of tragic events and news stories circulating around the media, both locally and regionally and wanted to spread joy to those at the Crisis Centre, The Pines Retirement Home and patients at the George Town hospital , as well as, many more with extra roses from Valentine ’s Day.

“And you know the random acts of kindness is a beautiful way to be able to give back to people who are often forgotten or not ever thought about, so we said, why don’t we do that, it would be a lovely gesture, bring lots of joy to people,” said JoAnne Brown, CEO and Creative Director for Celebrations Ltd.

Random acts of kindness day is a tradition that began in New Zealand in 2005 and has gone global, with a hope of small differences leading to big changes.

