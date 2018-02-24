Toaster triggers fire alarm at George Town complex

Burning toast in a toaster triggered a fire scare this morning (23 February) at a George Town waterfront complex.

According to fire officials around 11 am today fire personnel from the George Town fire station responded to an alarm on the fourth floor at Harbour Centre at the corner of Mary and North Church Street.

Fire officials swept the floor and discovered that the alarm was triggered by smoke from burning toast. The building was later declared safe by fire officials and business continued as usual at the multi-storey building.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

