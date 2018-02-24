Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Toaster triggers fire alarm at George Town complex

February 23, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Burning toast in a toaster triggered a fire scare this morning (23 February) at a George Town waterfront complex.
According to fire officials around 11 am today fire personnel from the George Town fire station responded to an alarm on the fourth floor at Harbour Centre at the corner of Mary and North Church Street.
Fire officials swept the floor and discovered that the alarm was triggered by smoke from burning toast. The building was later declared safe by fire officials and business continued as usual at the multi-storey building.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

