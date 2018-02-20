Top Story: CNCF talks Red Sky at Night

Red Sky at Night, one of the biggest annual events at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation is on Saturday 3 March at the Harquail Grounds. The event runs from 4 p.m. to midnight and features live colourful performances of dance, music, steel pan, culinary and so much more. Tonight Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with CNCF programmes manager Patrice Beersingh to discuss this year’s event and what patrons can look forward to seeing.

