Red Sky at Night, one of the biggest annual events at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation is on Saturday 3 March at the Harquail Grounds. The event runs from 4 p.m. to midnight and features live colourful performances of dance, music, steel pan, culinary and so much more. Tonight Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with CNCF programmes manager Patrice Beersingh to discuss this year’s event and what patrons can look forward to seeing.
-
Share This!
Top Story: CNCF talks Red Sky at Night
February 19, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
“She will always be in our hearts,” colleague remembers Altameka Price
February 19, 2018
News
Woman appears in court for West Bay stabbing
February 19, 2018
Crime • News
No update on Ato Stephens’ deportation matter
February 19, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.