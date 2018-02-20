Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Top Story: CNCF talks Red Sky at Night

February 19, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Red Sky at Night, one of the biggest annual events at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation is on Saturday 3 March at the Harquail Grounds. The event runs from 4 p.m. to midnight and features live colourful performances of dance, music, steel pan, culinary and so much more. Tonight Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with CNCF programmes manager Patrice Beersingh to discuss this year’s event and what patrons can look forward to seeing.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

