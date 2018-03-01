Top Story: HMCI moves forward with HazMat plan

Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) is developing a hazardous materials management response plan for the Cayman Islands. Tonight (28 February) deputy director for preparedness and planning Danielle Coleman joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to discuss how far the process has reached and what the plan would entail.
HMCI moves forward with HazMat plan
February 28, 2018
