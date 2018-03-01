Hurley’s Media Sales
Top Story: HMCI moves forward with HazMat plan

February 28, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) is developing a hazardous materials management response plan for the Cayman Islands. Tonight (28 February) deputy director for preparedness and planning Danielle Coleman joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to discuss how far the process has reached and what the plan would entail.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

