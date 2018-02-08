Public Health Surveillance Officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales tonight (7 February) to discuss the flu outbreak.
Earlier in the show we had mentioned that there have been 1200 reported cases of the flu since January, with an average of 247 visits to health clinics a week, tonight Mr. McLaughlin-Monroe stressed the need for vaccination.
Top Story: Public Health on Flu outbreak
