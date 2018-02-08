Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Top Story: Public Health on Flu outbreak

February 7, 2018
Philipp Richter
Public Health Surveillance Officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales tonight (7 February) to discuss the flu outbreak.
Earlier in the show we had mentioned that there have been 1200 reported cases of the flu since January, with an average of 247 visits to health clinics a week, tonight Mr. McLaughlin-Monroe stressed the need for vaccination.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

