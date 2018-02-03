Tonight (02 February) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales, Joe Avary and Jevaughnie Ebanks discuss this week’s top stories from Fidelity CEO to the arrest of a pregnant woman in Bodden Town.
Top Story: Reporter’s Roundtable
February 2, 2018
