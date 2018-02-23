Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Top Story: Saunders weighs in on HSA probe

February 22, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Health Services Authority has confirmed it has launched an internal audit into irregularities at its security department. The circumstances of the audit have not been made public. One MLA who has been raising questions about the HSA and its management is Bodden West representative Chris Saunders. He joined Cayman 27′ Reshma Ragoonath to discuss today’s (22 February) announcement.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

