Tourism community outreach rolls into Bodden Town

The Department of Tourism Talk Tourism community outreach programme rolled into Bodden Town last night (21 February.) It was the third of eight meetings. Over 50 people gathered at the Bodden Town Civic Centre to learn about the Department of Tourism, the future of Cayman’s tourism industry and how Bodden town figures into those plans. Tourism Minister and Acting Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said, “Our national tourism plan is to empower the people to have the opportunity to take advantage of a growing industry. And if that is done through education if that is done through providing the skill sets that they need if that’s done through the capital they need mentoring. All of this is inclusive in the plan.” The meetings continue next Wednesday (28 February) in George Town at the Mary Miller Hall.

