Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

Tourism community outreach rolls into Bodden Town

February 22, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

The Department of Tourism Talk Tourism community outreach programme rolled into Bodden Town last night (21 February.) It was the third of eight meetings. Over 50 people gathered at the Bodden Town Civic Centre to learn about the Department of Tourism, the future of Cayman’s tourism industry and how Bodden town figures into those plans. Tourism Minister and Acting Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said, “Our national tourism plan is to empower the people to have the opportunity to take advantage of a growing industry. And if that is done through education if that is done through providing the skill sets that they need if that’s done through the capital they need mentoring. All of this is inclusive in the plan.” The meetings continue next Wednesday (28 February) in George Town at the Mary Miller Hall.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: