Tourism leaders celebrate record January numbers

Tourism leaders Friday (16 February) celebrate what they’re calling a record-breaking start to 2018.

A total of 39,185 stayover visitors were recorded last month, the best January air arrivals numbers in the country’s recorded history.

That number represents nearly a 24-percent increase over January of last year and that percentage growth is the highest for the month of January in 12 years. It’s nearly 14-percent higher than January of 2015, which previously had the most amount of air arrivals.

The growth comes thanks to key markets like the United States, which saw growth in all regions, according to a Department of Tourism press release. The west coast in particular saw the highest growth, recording a 63-percent increase over 2017.

Canada also played a big role in the numbers boost as the more than 33-hundred stayover visitors from the great white north are more than any previous January.

On the water, more than 218,000 cruise passengers visited Cayman in January. That’s a 20-percent increase over January of last year.

Those at the DoT say with events like carnival and other promotions, they believes 2018 could be on par or break the records set last year.

