Tracking antimicrobial resistance

Anti-microbial resistance is a rising problem worldwide and experts say if a solution is not found soon in just 12 years it will be the leading cause of death globally.

It’s an issue health ministry officials here are keeping a close watch on.

They say numerous factors contribute to antibiotic resistance like the misuse of antibiotics by both the public and by health care providers or people simply not completing their prescribed medications.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said this problem is causing growing concern in the health community.

“If nothing is done to stop the problem with anti-microbial resistance by 2020, by 2030 sorry antimicrobial resistance will be the first cause of death worldwide. The number of new antibiotics that are coming into the market they are not able to keep up pace with all the resistance that is being developed by the bacteria’s,” said Dr. Williams-Rodriguez.

The HSA will be hosting a health symposium on 20 May which will focus on antimicrobial resistance.

