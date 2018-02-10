Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

Trial set for Finance Minister McTaggart

February 9, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart will go on trial on 14 June to answer a careless driving charge laid against him.

Yesterday (8 February) Mr. McTaggart returned to Traffic Court where his trial date was set.

The charge stems from a December 2015 collision involving Mr. McTaggart on Shamrock Road.

In that incident, the other car involved lost control and flipped the driver was taken to George Town hospital and shortly released.

Mr. McTaggart has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: