Trial set for Finance Minister McTaggart

Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart will go on trial on 14 June to answer a careless driving charge laid against him.

Yesterday (8 February) Mr. McTaggart returned to Traffic Court where his trial date was set.

The charge stems from a December 2015 collision involving Mr. McTaggart on Shamrock Road.

In that incident, the other car involved lost control and flipped the driver was taken to George Town hospital and shortly released.

Mr. McTaggart has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

