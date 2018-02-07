Trisha Jackson back in court

Former government administrator Trisha Jackson reappeared in court today (6 February) on theft and fraud charges. The former government employee is charged with 8 counts of obtaining property by deception and 2 counts falsify government documents. Today she appeared before Summary Court Magistrate Grace Donalds. Ms. Jackson is accused of stealing over $10,000 from Kirks Office equipment posing them as legitimate purchases on behalf of the government. Ms. Jackson’s bail was extended to her next court date in the coming weeks. As a part of her bail, Ms. Jackson had to surrender her passport and was restricted from being in contact with the prosecution witnesses.

