Trisha Jackson back in court

February 6, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Former government administrator Trisha Jackson reappeared in court today (6 February) on theft and fraud charges. The former government employee is charged with 8 counts of obtaining property by deception and 2 counts falsify government documents. Today she appeared before Summary Court Magistrate Grace Donalds. Ms. Jackson is accused of stealing over $10,000 from Kirks Office equipment posing them as legitimate purchases on behalf of the government. Ms. Jackson’s bail was extended to her next court date in the coming weeks. As a part of her bail, Ms. Jackson had to surrender her passport and was restricted from being in contact with the prosecution witnesses.

