Two vehicles stolen over the weekend

Police are asking the public to be on the look-out for two Honda Civics stolen over the weekend.

The first car was stolen from a Prospect residence off Marina Drive, it was last seen on the evening of 16 February.

The vehicle is a 1998 green Honda Civic, registration number 182 625. The vehicle is heavily tinted with a black lip cover on the front bumper.

The second vehicle was reported stolen from Templeton Street in George Town on Sunday (18 February). It was last seen Saturday (17 February) at 9:30 p.m.

The vehicle is a 1996 silver Honda Civic, it bears the registration number Q0 892.

Anyone with information regarding these vehicles is asked to call 911 or your local police station.

