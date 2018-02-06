Underwater photographers encouraged to submit works for Nat Gal exhibition

Attention underwater shutterbugs: the National Gallery is calling for submissions for an upcoming exhibition focusing on Cayman’s coral reefs.

The exhibition coincides with the International Coral Reef Initiative’s International Year of the Coral Reef. It’s a global effort to boost awareness of the value of coral reefs and promote conservation action.

“We’re looking for the next big talent in Cayman, and of course we want to celebrate our established talents as well, so anything goes really, and we are going to have a group of people who will be judging the exhibition and looking at the top photographs that emerge,” said National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart. »

Artists can submit their work electronically to assistantcurator@nationalgallery.org.ky. A maximum of three works per photographer will be considered.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, February 10th, and the exhibition is scheduled to debut March 23rd.

