Underwater photographers encouraged to submit works for Nat Gal exhibition

February 5, 2018
Joe Avary
Attention underwater shutterbugs: the National Gallery is calling for submissions for an upcoming exhibition focusing on Cayman’s coral reefs.

The exhibition coincides with the International Coral Reef Initiative’s International Year of the Coral Reef. It’s a global effort to boost awareness of the value of coral reefs and promote conservation action.

“We’re looking for the next big talent in Cayman, and of course we want to celebrate our established talents as well, so anything goes really, and we are going to have a group of people who will be judging the exhibition and looking at the top photographs that emerge,” said National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart. »

Artists can submit their work electronically to assistantcurator@nationalgallery.org.ky. A maximum of three works per photographer will be considered.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, February 10th, and the exhibition is scheduled to debut March 23rd.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

