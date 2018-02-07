US visitor Cayman’s 1st water-related death of 2018

A 72-year-old man dies after struggling in the water off Seven Mile Beach. This is the first water-related death of 2018.

Police did not name the man involved in the incident that occurred yesterday (5 February) but they did say he was a visitor from the United States.

They say just after noon at the beach near Royal Palms the man got into trouble while snorkeling.

The man was tragically later pronounced dead, but not after those nearby, complete strangers, came together to try and save him.

Cayman 27 was told a lifeguard from Carnival Cruise lines brought him to shore and was assisted by staff from Royal Palms.

Cayman 27 was also informed that a doctor who was on vacation assisted with CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

Meanwhile, we spoke with a beach vendor today, who said having lifeguards would really increase safety for tourists.

“There are too many tourists here and we want to make sure they are safe when they come here, and they should feel safe when they come here, the lifeguards have so much that they could explain to them about water and the different depths of the water from shallow to deep,” said beach vendor Seymour Silburn.

Mr. Silburn said that there are a lot of beach vendors along Seven-Mile Beach who do have some training in water safety, but due to the nature of their job, whether it be renting beach umbrellas to selling juices, may not be able to see if someone is in distress.

We reached out to the Ministry of Tourism for comment, but we have not received a response.

