Using education to break domestic violence trends

The Family Resource Centre says more and more domestic violence cases are coming their way.

In a bid to combat the scourge and bring those numbers down, The FRC is hosting gender violence prevention leadership training.

According to the FRC only one person reported a case of domestic violence to them in 2016, last year, it was nine.

“We joined the global movement and realized that, like I said, culture can change and we can be those agents of change and start with having these conversations with having these training, so our leaders can learn how to prevent sexual harassment and you know,” said Programme Facilitator Miles Ruby.

She said part of the effort to change the culture is training and to this end they are offering leadership sessions.

“Stop those conversations in the locker room, when women are talked about in a derogatory way or in a way that’s not very becoming,” said Mrs. Ruby.

In honor woman’s month in March, the FRC will be bringing educator and activist Jackson Katz to Cayman to promote gender equality.

“In the Caribbean particularly there is a lot of domestic violence, there is a lot of sexual harassment, a lot of people will say oh it’s just culture and use that as an excuse,” said Mrs. Ruby.

She said the event is timed perfectly with women’s month and added that things that are learned in these seminars will trickle down to employees.

“And so it’s a global movement to bring awareness and acknowledge what’s happening in our society, as well as the workplace about gender parity and how we can press for progress,” Mrs. Ruby.

The FRC said it hopes this effort will lower the numbers for 2018. The seminars are free and will be held on 1 and 2 March. Spaces are limited.

For more visit: http://www.frc.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/wrchome/

