Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
Sports

Vanhoenacker repeats at Mercuryman Triathlon winner, Harfield takes Half Iron

February 13, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Belgium Ironman Marino Vanhoenacker repeated as champion of the Mercuryman Triathlon Sunday 11th February. The 41-year-old crossed the finish line completing the full triathlon as the only professional in 4:05:07:8, just shy of his 2017 finish and course record of 4:01:48.6. Afterwards, Vanhoenacker said the race pushed him to his limits.

“It was really good. I pushed really hard in the swim start, tried to keep that pace for 400-500 meters until the far end. Pretty much the same with the bike until the turning point. Then I was pretty much on my own.”

In the men’s Half Iron it was Patrick Harfield finishing first with a time of 4:34:04.7. Afterwards, Harfield said the conditions pushed him in the first half of the race.

“Tough on the bike for sure. The wind was ridiculous, cross wind and head wind, which made the bike a little slow. The way back was a little more pleasant but wind made the hard in the first half which made the second half a little tougher.”

 

Here’s a look at all the individual winners from the 2018 Mercuryman Triathlon:

Professional:
1st Marino Vanhoenacker (4:05:07:8)
 
Half Iron:
1st Patrick Harfield (4:34:04.7)
1st Annalet Mayer   (6:36:35.3)
 
International:
1st Kendall Ebanks (2:40:44.25)
1st Michelle Bailey  (2:49:12.88)
 
Duathlon:
1st Mike Stevens     (5:44:27.0)
 
Aquabike:
1st Jon Roney          (3:18:54.1)
 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: