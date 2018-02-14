Vanhoenacker repeats at Mercuryman Triathlon winner, Harfield takes Half Iron

Belgium Ironman Marino Vanhoenacker repeated as champion of the Mercuryman Triathlon Sunday 11th February. The 41-year-old crossed the finish line completing the full triathlon as the only professional in 4:05:07:8, just shy of his 2017 finish and course record of 4:01:48.6. Afterwards, Vanhoenacker said the race pushed him to his limits.

“It was really good. I pushed really hard in the swim start, tried to keep that pace for 400-500 meters until the far end. Pretty much the same with the bike until the turning point. Then I was pretty much on my own.”

In the men’s Half Iron it was Patrick Harfield finishing first with a time of 4:34:04.7. Afterwards, Harfield said the conditions pushed him in the first half of the race.

“Tough on the bike for sure. The wind was ridiculous, cross wind and head wind, which made the bike a little slow. The way back was a little more pleasant but wind made the hard in the first half which made the second half a little tougher.”

Here’s a look at all the individual winners from the 2018 Mercuryman Triathlon:

Professional:

1st Marino Vanhoenacker (4:05:07:8)

Half Iron:

1st Patrick Harfield (4:34:04.7)

1st Annalet Mayer (6:36:35.3)

International:

1st Kendall Ebanks (2:40:44.25)

1st Michelle Bailey (2:49:12.88)

Duathlon:

1st Mike Stevens (5:44:27.0)

Aquabike:

1st Jon Roney (3:18:54.1)

