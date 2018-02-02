Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Watson ordered to pay nearly $1 million

February 1, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Disgraced former Health Services Board Chairman Canover Watson must pay nearly $1 million or face more jail time.

It stems from his involvement with the CarePay scheme.

In 20-16, a jury found him guilty on five counts of corruption-related charges.

He was sentenced to seven years in jail.

A confiscation hearing was held in Grand Court last month and Thursday (1 February) Justice Marlene Carter handed down a confiscation order for $925,995.58.

Mr. Watson must pay that within six months or face six months imprisonment.

