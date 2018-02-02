‘We were losing hope’: Women’s Premier League returns to the pitch

After a length delay, the Cayman Islands Football Association’s Women’s Premier League will finally hit the pitch this Saturday 3rd February. Scholars International Soccer Club Arie Smith said some were starting to wonder if it would ever happen.

“There was a lot of people disappointed, a lot of people losing hope. Now that we finally do, hopefully when Saturday rolls around we really do, because everyone is excited to get back on the field.”

The 2018 league consists of four teams: Defending champions Elite SC, Scholars International SC, George Town SC and Sunset FC. Smith says no matter how many teams are playing, every women will be playing for the same goal.

“I wish there were more teams, we heard last year there would be only three, so to have four, we’ll take it. We going into every season wanting to win so it’s no different this year.”

Here’s a look at round one of the Women’s Premier League:

3rd February: Ed Bush 6:00pm

Scholars ISC vs Sunset FC

4th February: T.E McField 7:00pm

Elite SC vs George Town SC

