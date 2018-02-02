Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
‘We were losing hope’: Women’s Premier League returns to the pitch

February 1, 2018
Jordan Armenise
After a length delay, the Cayman Islands Football Association’s Women’s Premier League will finally hit the pitch this Saturday 3rd February. Scholars International Soccer Club Arie Smith said some were starting to wonder if it would ever happen.

“There was a lot of people disappointed, a lot of people losing hope. Now that we finally do, hopefully when Saturday rolls around we really do, because everyone is excited to get back on the field.”

The 2018 league consists of four teams: Defending champions Elite SC, Scholars International SC, George Town SC and Sunset FC. Smith says no matter how many teams are playing, every women will be playing for the same goal.

“I wish there were more teams, we heard last year there would be only three, so to have four, we’ll take it. We going into every season wanting to win so it’s no different this year.”

Here’s a look at round one of the Women’s Premier League:

3rd February: Ed Bush 6:00pm
Scholars ISC vs Sunset FC
 
4th February: T.E McField 7:00pm
Elite SC vs George Town SC

 

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

