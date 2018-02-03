Webb ordered to pay $6.7M in federal court

Former Cayman Islands Football Association president, CONCACAF president and FIFA vice president Jeffrey Webb was ordered to pay $6.7 million dollars by a New York Federal Court Wednesday 31st January.

The 53-year-old was scheduled to be sentenced in New York 24th January on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering after pleading guilty three years ago.

In 2016, Webb was banned from football for life by FIFA’s ethics committee and fined $1 million dollars for taking bribes. Webb has since been on house arrest, and will be sentence in court 7th March. Webb’s sentencing has been delayed 6 times.

