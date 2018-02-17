Week One: BK edges Mourant in U12 roller hockey opener

Here’s a look at week one of the Youth Roller Hockey League featuring a high scoring affair between Burger King and Mourant in the under-12 division!

Here are all your results from week one:

U8 results: Bovell 9 vs 8 Deloitte KPMG 8 vs 4 Wheaton Metals U10 results Blackhawks 11 vs 0 Sharks Blues 12 vs 7 Wild U12 results Harbour 8 vs 4 PwC Burger King 11 vs 8 Mourant U15 results Dart 9 vs 7 EY Lightning 7 vs 7 CIBC Blackhawks 11 vs 0 Sharks Blues 12 vs 7 Wild

