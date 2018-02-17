Week One: BK edges Mourant in U12 roller hockey opener

Here’s a look at week one of the Youth Roller Hockey League featuring a high scoring affair between Burger King and Mourant in the under-12 division!
Here are all your results from week one:
U8 results:
Bovell 9 vs 8 Deloitte
KPMG 8 vs 4 Wheaton Metals
U10 results
Blackhawks 11 vs 0 Sharks
Blues 12 vs 7 Wild
U12 results
Harbour 8 vs 4 PwC
Burger King 11 vs 8 Mourant
U15 results
Dart 9 vs 7 EY
Lightning 7 vs 7 CIBC
Blackhawks 11 vs 0 Sharks
Blues 12 vs 7 Wild
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.