Sports

Week One: BK edges Mourant in U12 roller hockey opener

February 16, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here’s a look at week one of the Youth Roller Hockey League featuring a high scoring affair between Burger King and Mourant in the under-12 division!
 
Here are all your results from week one:
 
U8 results:
Bovell 9 vs 8 Deloitte
KPMG 8 vs 4 Wheaton Metals
 
U10 results
Blackhawks 11 vs 0 Sharks
Blues 12 vs 7 Wild
 
U12 results
Harbour 8 vs 4 PwC
Burger King 11 vs 8 Mourant
 
U15 results
Dart 9 vs 7 EY
Lightning 7 vs 7 CIBC
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

