Week Two: Set On My Face, Trailer Park, Brazucas take top honors

February 6, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Week two of the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation’s four-on-four beach volleyball league saw some amazing plays in the sand at Public Beach Sunday 4th February . Here’s a look at all scores from the finals of each division, as well as some of the best highlights!

A-Division
Set On My Face def Rum Hams (22-20)
 
B- Division 
Trailer Park Boys & Girls def Notorious Digs (21-16)
 
C-Division
Brazucas def How I Set Your Mother (21-9)
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

