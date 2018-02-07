Week two of the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation’s four-on-four beach volleyball league saw some amazing plays in the sand at Public Beach Sunday 4th February . Here’s a look at all scores from the finals of each division, as well as some of the best highlights!
Week Two: Set On My Face, Trailer Park, Brazucas take top honors
A-Division
Set On My Face def Rum Hams (22-20)
B- Division
Trailer Park Boys & Girls def Notorious Digs (21-16)
C-Division
Brazucas def How I Set Your Mother (21-9)
