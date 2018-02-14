West Bay road closure

An update for drivers and pedestrians this evening at 10 pm there will be a slight inconvenience on the roads.

Be aware that part of West Bay road between Lawrence Boulevard and the Galleria Roundabout will be temporarily closed tonight for ongoing construction on the West Bay road underpass.

That means residents, employees and customers of businesses in the area will have limited access to entry in the construction zone.

The road will be accessible by 7 am Wednesday February 14th.

