Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

West Bay road closure

February 13, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

An update for drivers and pedestrians this evening at 10 pm there will be a slight inconvenience on the roads.

Be aware that part of West Bay road between Lawrence Boulevard and the Galleria Roundabout will be temporarily closed tonight for ongoing construction on the West Bay road underpass.

That means residents, employees and customers of businesses in the area will have limited access to entry in the construction zone.

The road will be accessible by 7 am Wednesday February 14th.

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: