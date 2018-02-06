Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
West Bay woman escapes harm in home invasion

February 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A West Bay woman escapes harm by locking herself in her bedroom during a home invasion yesterday (4 February) morning.
And today (5 February) police are warning everyone to ensure all windows and doors are locked especially at night and when leaving home.

Police said the incident happened yesterday morning around 3 o’clock at a West Bay residential address. According to the RCIPS the woman reported an intruder in the house and locked herself in the bedroom.

The suspect is described as a short man with a dark complexion. He was wearing no shirt and green shorts.
Police said the man left after a few minutes and nothing was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay police station at 949-3999.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

