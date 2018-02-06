West Bay woman escapes harm in home invasion

A West Bay woman escapes harm by locking herself in her bedroom during a home invasion yesterday (4 February) morning.

And today (5 February) police are warning everyone to ensure all windows and doors are locked especially at night and when leaving home.

Police said the incident happened yesterday morning around 3 o’clock at a West Bay residential address. According to the RCIPS the woman reported an intruder in the house and locked herself in the bedroom.

The suspect is described as a short man with a dark complexion. He was wearing no shirt and green shorts.

Police said the man left after a few minutes and nothing was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay police station at 949-3999.

