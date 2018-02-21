Why are your NBC and CBC Winter Olympics broadcasts blocked? We explain

We get it — you want to know why your local cable provider had to black out 2018 Winter Olympics coverage on some channels.

Based on the number of emails and messages Cayman 27 received Tuesday (20 February), there’s some confusion as to why this is happening. We want to clear it up.

First, any Winter Olympics broadcasts on NBC or CBC are illegal in the Caribbean, period.

Those networks do not have the rights to broadcast in this region.

If your cable provider was allowing you to watch Winter Olympics coverage on these channels, they were doing so illegally.

A company called IMC bought the exclusive rights to broadcast the Games in the Caribbean.

IMC owns Jamaica-based television station SportsMax.

Cayman 27 purchased from IMC the free-to-air broadcast rights for the Cayman Islands. This means Cayman 27 bought the rights to broadcast IMC’s feed here in Cayman.

Had Cayman 27 not done this, those without cable would not have been able to watch the Games. Even those with cable; if your package did not include Sportsmax, you, too, would not have been able to watch the Games.

IMC also has exclusive rights in the Caribbean to broadcast the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo.

