Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
2018 Winter Olympics News

Why are your NBC and CBC Winter Olympics broadcasts blocked? We explain

February 20, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

We get it — you want to know why your local cable provider had to black out 2018 Winter Olympics coverage on some channels.

Based on the number of emails and messages Cayman 27 received Tuesday (20 February), there’s some confusion as to why this is happening. We want to clear it up.

First, any Winter Olympics broadcasts on NBC or CBC are illegal in the Caribbean, period. 

Those networks do not have the rights to broadcast in this region.

If your cable provider was allowing you to watch Winter Olympics coverage on these channels, they were doing so illegally.

A company called IMC bought the exclusive rights to broadcast the Games in the Caribbean.

IMC owns Jamaica-based television station SportsMax.

Cayman 27 purchased from IMC the free-to-air broadcast rights for the Cayman Islands. This means Cayman 27 bought the rights to broadcast IMC’s feed here in Cayman.

Had Cayman 27 not done this, those without cable would not have been able to watch the Games. Even those with cable; if your package did not include Sportsmax, you, too, would not have been able to watch the Games.

IMC also has exclusive rights in the Caribbean to broadcast the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: