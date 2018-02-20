Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Woman appears in court for West Bay stabbing

February 19, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A woman accused of stabbing another woman last week in West Bay makes her initial court appearance. Amil Regina Cotes Incinosa faces charges of wounding causing grievous bodily harm and carrying an offensive weapon. She was arrested on Friday for the incident which happened on Birch Tree Hill Road in West Bay. According to court records, Mrs. Cotes Incinosa knew the victim and accused her of having a sexual relationship with her husband. The Crown petitioned for the case to be moved to Grand Court. The defendant returns to court on 23 March.

