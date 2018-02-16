Woman dies after car hits tree

A 28-year old woman dies and a man remains hospitalised after a single-car crash.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. (February 15) on Farm Road, in East End.

Cayman 27 understands the woman is Altameka Bodden Pearson. Police have not confirmed her name.

This marks the first fatal collision of the year.

Police say a blue Subaru collided with a tree.

The two occupants were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

Police initially said the man was in critical condition but later said he is in stable conditions with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 949-4222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

