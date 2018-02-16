Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Woman dies after car hits tree

February 15, 2018
Philipp Richter
A 28-year old woman dies and a man remains hospitalised after a single-car crash.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. (February 15) on Farm Road, in East End.

Cayman 27 understands the woman is Altameka Bodden Pearson. Police have not confirmed her name.

This marks the first fatal collision of the year.

Police say a blue Subaru collided with a tree.

The two occupants were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

Police initially said the man was in critical condition but later said he is in stable conditions with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 949-4222.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

