Woman stabbed in West Bay, 39 year old West Bay woman arrested

One woman receives treatment at the hospital and another remains behind bars after an early morning stabbing. Police say the incident happened shortly before 2am 16 February 2018 in West Bay. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the vicinity of Birch Tree Hill Road. They say a woman had been stabbed by another woman who is known to her. The victim was treated at the hospital and released. The suspect remains in police custody.

