Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

Woman stabbed in West Bay, 39 year old West Bay woman arrested

February 16, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

One woman receives treatment at the hospital and another remains behind bars after an early morning stabbing. Police say the incident happened shortly before 2am 16 February 2018 in West Bay. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the vicinity of Birch Tree Hill Road. They say a woman had been stabbed by another woman who is known to her. The victim was treated at the hospital and released. The suspect remains in police custody.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: