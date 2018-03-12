12 now facing charges in ACC Immigration probe, allegations relate to English tests used for work permits

A total of 12 people now face charges in the ongoing Anti-Corruption Commission probe as two more were charged today (15 March.)

The ACC confirms the investigation centers around the English test given to people who arrive in Cayman on work permit saying in some cases payment of a reward was given for assistance with the test.

Today public official Sherry Lee McLaughlin was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit breach of trust and one count of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage.

Dominican Republic native Katerine Montero Paniagua was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government. That brings the total number of people charged in this matter to 12.

Those include six Caymanian public officials Ms. Mclaughlin, Diane Dey-Rankin, Pheadra McDonald, Marcus Alexander, Kathy-Ann Forbes and Carlos Robinson.

It also includes six foreigners from the Dominican Republic and Honduras; Santo Castro Castillo, Carolin Nixon Lopez, Marlenis Perez Mata, Angela Suyapa Rodriguez David, Mariel Maleno Suriel and Katerine Montero Paniagua.

75, that’s the total number of charges the 12 defendants face.

They include conspiracy to commit breach of trust, failing to report the solicitation of an advantage, conspiracy to commit fraud on the government and breach of trust.

The ACC said a seventh Caymanian public officer was released without charges. He was held last November and was the 13th person detained in the investigation. The ACC said no charges will be filed against him.

The ACC said it will not make further comment as the matter is now before the courts.

