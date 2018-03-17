Flow – Mobile Revolution
2017’s green iguana cull numbers not sufficient to trigger population decline

March 16, 2018
Joe Avary
The invasive green iguana population reached the one million mark last year, despite efforts from the Department of Environment to control the population through an experimental ‘iguana raffle’ culling scheme.

Results of that trial cull were made public at Wednesday’s (14 March) National Conservation Council meeting.

Last April, the DOE put out the call for cullers in a two-tiered culling programme.

The first was for dedicated commercial cullers, who were paid two dollars a head for every iguana captured and killed. The second was a novel, and ultimately unpopular, raffle scheme where volunteer cullers earned entries in a twice-monthly drawing.

In total, 71 cullers registered for the 2017 cull, but DOE Terrestrial Resources Unit manager Fred Burton says only 14 of these were active cullers in any given pay period.

Their combined efforts netted 28,945 green iguanas in the 20-17 cull, which lasted from May to November.

Mr. Burton said that’s just three or four percent of the number needed to trigger a population decline.

Another interesting fact, just two cullers accounted for half of that almost 29,000 total, and Mr. Burton said, surprisingly, neither of these cullers used firearms.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin pledged to pursue the eradication of this invasive species last year, but with a budget of just $1.1 million per year, the NCC’s report said it will take more money than that to start moving the green iguana numbers in the right direction.

