On the heels of their first ever Cayman Islands Golf Association Amateur Championships, both Payten Wight and Emily Ribbins are excited to have earned the honor of representing Cayman at the 2018 Caribbean Championships July 31 – Aug 3rd at the North Sound Golf Club. We sit down to recap an exciting weekend of golf!
2018 CIGA Amateur Champions Payten Wight and Emily Ribbins
March 27, 2018
1 Min Read
