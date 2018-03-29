A destination for everyone: Cayman welcomes travelers with disabilities

Our story of a Wisconsin family who said ease of disability access made Cayman their choice for a tropical getaway is among Cayman 27’s most-liked and most-shared features this week on social media.

We introduced you to Beth Ivankovic and her family last night. Her son TJ has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. She said it’s the little things like ramps, handrails, and 36-inch doorways really make a huge difference for her family while on vacation.

She said while Cayman is on the right track, there’s still room for improvement.

“I do lower my expectations when we travel a lot, but in the United States I have an expectation that we will be able to get into relatively anything that has been built since the early 80’ss, I know we can get inside of it because of the [Americans with Disabilities Act] laws,” said Ms. Ivankovic.

Late last year, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority quickly corrected its oversight after the lack of wheelchair accessible ramps at a newly-opened section of the airport terminal was highlighted right here on Cayman 27.

As Cayman is in the midst of a nine-month hot streak of record-breaking air arrivals, it stands to reason that people with disabilities account for a percentage of these visitors.

Cayman Medical Supply’s Jordan Stubblefield told Cayman 27 his company now offers beach wheelchair rentals as a response to the increase in demand for in-home health aids.

However, for him, the issue of accessibility hits close to home.

“My mom comes and visits a couple times a year and she actually has polio, and kind of as far as the dignity and the quality of life, she loves to swim, she has the ability to do that, so, what this does is this actually allows her, the beach access wheelchairs actually allow her to be able to go down to the water and get right into the water from there,” he said.

Mr. Stubblefield said his business is in talks with the Department of Tourism to promote the availability of its disability access aids.

