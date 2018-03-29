Armed thieves strike security officers outside Savannah Wendy’s

Two armed men target security officers outside a Savannah fast food restaurant and make off with a bag of cash.

It marks the sixth armed robbery with a firearm in Cayman in 2018.

This incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday (27 March) outside the Wendy’s on Shamrock Road.

They say two security officers were collecting money outside the restaurant. That’s when two thieves approached the guards’ vehicle and ordered them to hand over a bag with cash as well as another knapsack from one of the officers.

No shots were fired and no injuries reported. Police declined to say how much money was taken.

The men fled on foot along Astral Way, toward the Savannah United Church.

The suspects are described as about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, of slim build and dark complexion. They wore black shirts and light-colored pants with cloths covering their faces.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Criminal Investigation Department at 649-2220. Or police say you can provide tips anonymously on the RCIPS tipline, 949-7777, or the anonymous Miami-based Crime Stoppers tipline at 800-TIPS (8477).

