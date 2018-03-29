Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Armed thieves strike security officers outside Savannah Wendy’s

March 28, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Two armed men target security officers outside a Savannah fast food restaurant and make off with a bag of cash.

It marks the sixth armed robbery with a firearm in Cayman in 2018.

This incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday (27 March) outside the Wendy’s on Shamrock Road.

They say two security officers were collecting money outside the restaurant. That’s when two thieves approached the guards’ vehicle and ordered them to hand over a bag with cash as well as another knapsack from one of the officers.

No shots were fired and no injuries reported. Police declined to say how much money was taken.

The men fled on foot along Astral Way, toward the Savannah United Church.

The suspects are described as about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, of slim build and dark complexion. They wore black shirts and light-colored pants with cloths covering their faces.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Criminal Investigation Department at 649-2220. Or police say you can provide tips anonymously on the RCIPS tipline, 949-7777, or the anonymous Miami-based Crime Stoppers tipline at 800-TIPS (8477).

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

