Athletics abroad: Walton, Hyman, Forbes, Morgan, Lewis hit the clay

Here’s a look at the athletics abroad from the weekend of 16th-18th March:
Kemar Hyman
Georgia Tech Invitational
1st: 100m, 10.33
Ronald Forbes
Hurricane Invitational
2nd: 110mh, 14.25
Jamal Walton
Hurricane Invitational
1st: 400m, 45.42
1st: 400m, 45.42
Pearl Morgan
CMU Open
2nd: 200m, 26.38
2nd 400m, 1:00.73
2nd 400m, 1:00.73
2nd 4x100m, 51.08
1st 4x400m, 4:12.46
Tajh Lewis
SE Louisiana Classic
6th: 800m,1:52.91 (PR)
6th: 800m,1:52.91 (PR)
2nd: 4x400m 3:16.83
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.