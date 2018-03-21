Athletics: Barnes sets national discus record at UTSA Invitational

Cayman’s Lacee Barnes continued her strong freshman season at the University of Texas San Antonio freshman, breaking her own national record in the women’s discus Saturday (17 March) at the UTSA Invitational.

Barnes threw for a distance of 48.31 meters, eclipsing her current record of 47.62 set at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships. The freshman told Cayman 27 she exceeded both her own expectations and her coaches.

“The goal initially was to throw 45 meters, my first attempt was 45 meters plus. This has been my best experience throwing discus, I was thoroughly consistent, nothing was below 45 and now I’m a confident thrower.”

Barnes who also broke her own national in shot put earlier this year, says she will look to continue her strong season at the Roadrunner Invitational 22nd-24th March.

“I will be competing in discus again, as well as hammer for the first time, so I am very excited for the outcomes and hope to top my PR in discus.”

Barnes will also compete in the 2018 CARIFTA Championships in Bahamas, her final CARIFTA before aging out. Competing in both discus and shot put, she’s confident she can go out on a high note.

“I will be ending it where I started it in 2013. I am very excited, I am going in very relaxed, and I trust the training in my coach Chris Adams. I was very good thrower when I came, and coach has elevated my techniques and mindset. I am hoping for two golds.”

