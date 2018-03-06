Hurley’s Media Sales
Athletics: John Gray takes 2018 Inter Secondary Track and Field meet

March 5, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here’s a look at all the winners from the 2018 Inter Secondary Track and Field meet held 1st-2nd March at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex:

Large Schools Overall Champions

Winner – John Gray High School – 531.5 points

2nd Place – Clifton Hunter High School – 362.5 points

3rd place- St. Ignatius Catholic School  – 51 points

Victrix Ludorum

Large School, Renia Smith, Clifton Hunter High School

Victor Ludorum

Large Schools, Devonte Howell, John Gray High School

Overall Outstanding Female: Small Schools 

Danielle Bailey, Cayman Academy

Overall Outstanding Male: Small Schools

Malik Copeland, Cayman Academy

Small Schools Overall Champions

Winner, Cayman Academy – 131 points

2nd place- Triple C High School – 98.5 points

3rd place- Layman Scott Snr. High School – 92 points

12 and Under Girls 

26 points, Renadra Powell, Clifton Hunter High School

12 and Under Boys

30 points,  Devonte Howell, John Gray High School

14 and Under Girls

30 points, Renia Smith, Clifton Hunter High School

14 and Under Boys

25 points, Elder Ebanks, John Gray High School

16 and Under Girls  

26 points, Jaden Francis, CI Prep High School and Ashantae Graham, John Gray High School

16 and Under Boys 

20 points, Leroy Malcolm Jr, UCCI/ Dual Enrollment

18 and Under Girls  

26 points, Danieka Lyn, Clifton Hunter High School

18 and Under Boys 

18 points, Gary Rankine, Clifton Hunter High School

18 + Girls   

26 points, Claudina Morgan, CI Further Education Center

18+ Boys

26 points, Malik Copeland, Cayman Academy

 

