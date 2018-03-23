Attempted child abduction update: Police seek 2 witnesses

Police today (22 March) are looking for people they say may have been in the area when a man attempted to abduct a seven-year-old girl.

The incident happened on 10 March in West Bay.

They are seeking the public’s help finding those who may have been in contact with the girl that day.

In particular, they are looking for a man who was operating a car wash at the pond near Batabano drive and another man who was walking past the Lake Shore Condos on Bonneville Drive.

The child spoke with both men during the time she was away from home.

“One of these persons was someone who was walking on Bonneville Drive past the Lake Shore Condos in West Bay. This person was wearing a green shirt, white shorts with socks and slippers on his feet. And the other person is a car wash man that was washing a vehicle near the pond when the incident took place,” said RCIPS Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the girl that day to come forward.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair. She was in the Up the Hill Road area between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. She was wearing a white sleeveless top and dark coloured shorts with slippers on her feet and her hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

If you saw her call DC Shane Ennis at 926-4588 or DC Teddy Mitchell at 936-1297.

