Beat officer to Windsor Park: “Let us work together”

Windsor Park community officer Cardiff Robinson says everyone must band together to fight crime.

And he is reaching out to those under his watch to work with him in that fight.

He is one of 26 beat officers assigned to work in communities under the new RCIPS community policing plan.

On Saturday (3 March) Mr. Robinson met with residents at Windsor Park playground where he reassured them that he will work with them to address all their concerns residents.

“So when the people can relate to us what has happen, what their needs are we will be able to fulfill that and we are here to reassure them that this is one relationship that we will be building on,” said Mr. Robinson.

At the meeting residents raised concerns like loud music in the area and illegal parking on the streets.

