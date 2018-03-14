Flow – Mobile Revolution
Big Story: Bothwell updates us on new court house, court advancements

March 13, 2018
Kevin Morales
There’s a lot happening with Cayman’s Judicial Administration system — from working with Government to find a new courthouse to digitising records — Judicial Administrator Suzanne Bothwell joins Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set to give us an update. 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

