Bones found in BT buried for more than 75 years

March 14, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police say the case examining skeletal remains found last year in Bodden Town is closed. 

 United States-based scientists determined the bones to have been buried for at least 75 years and did not find any obvious cause of death or injuries., according to a police statement. 

The bones are not subject to any further legal or medical investigation, police said.

Police say they have been unable to determine who the remains may have been but all relevant parties have been made aware of the findings.

Police say they’ll liaise with the Coroner’s Office to determine what to do with the remains.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

