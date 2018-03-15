Bones found in BT buried for more than 75 years

Police say the case examining skeletal remains found last year in Bodden Town is closed.

United States-based scientists determined the bones to have been buried for at least 75 years and did not find any obvious cause of death or injuries., according to a police statement.

The bones are not subject to any further legal or medical investigation, police said.

Police say they have been unable to determine who the remains may have been but all relevant parties have been made aware of the findings.

Police say they’ll liaise with the Coroner’s Office to determine what to do with the remains.

