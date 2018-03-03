Brac crash update: 2nd driver airlifted to Grand Cayman

The second driver in Tuesday’s (27 February) fatal crash on Cayman Brac has been airlifted to Grand Cayman for further treatment.

Today (2 March) police confirmed that the male driver involved in the two-car collision was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Police said his condition is still not considered life-threatening.

Mother of three Sharon Clarke was killed in the collision that occurred on Bight road. She was on her way to work at the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre when the incident happened.

Investigations into the collision are continuing.

