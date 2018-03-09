Hurley’s Media Sales
Brac’s booby bird population takes hit after feral cat attack

March 9, 2018
Joe Avary
The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 feral cats are behind an attack on Cayman Brac that left five adult brown booby birds dead.

The DOE said it happened along Cayman Brac’s south shore over the course of two days in February.

The loss of five healthy boobies from the breeding population could amount to up to 5% of the Brac’s brown booby population, according to the DOE.

The DOE, in the current issue of its terrestrial publication Flicker, urges cat owners to spay and neuter their pets, and keep them indoors to reduce harm to local wildlife.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

