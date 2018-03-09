Brac’s booby bird population takes hit after feral cat attack

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 feral cats are behind an attack on Cayman Brac that left five adult brown booby birds dead.

The DOE said it happened along Cayman Brac’s south shore over the course of two days in February.

The loss of five healthy boobies from the breeding population could amount to up to 5% of the Brac’s brown booby population, according to the DOE.

The DOE, in the current issue of its terrestrial publication Flicker, urges cat owners to spay and neuter their pets, and keep them indoors to reduce harm to local wildlife.

