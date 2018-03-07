BREAKING: Cabinet approves Ato Stephens deportation

Disgraced track coach Ato Modibo Stephens will be deported.

In a statement issued a short while ago, the Premier’s Office confirmed that Cabinet has approved the issuance of a Deportation Order for Mr. Stephens for 16 March 2018, or as soon thereafter as can be arranged by the Department of Immigration.

Mr. Stephens last year was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network for illicit photos he exchanged with a then 14-year-old girl. He was found not guilty of indecent assault or gross indecency. At the time of his sentencing, the court recommended deportation, which is ultimately determined by members of the Cabinet.

Mr. Stephens was sentenced to 18 months in prison on 4 August, 2017, and the Court recommended his deportation following completion of his sentence. His case was heard by the Conditional Release Board in November 2017, and Mr. Stephens was granted conditional release from prison until the completion of his sentence. His conditional release license expired 15 February, 2018.

The Premier’s Office says the matter is now with the Office of the Governor whose role it is to officially sign the Order to Deport Mr. Stephens.

