Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Crime News

BREAKING: Cabinet approves Ato Stephens deportation

March 7, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Disgraced track coach Ato Modibo Stephens will be deported.

In a statement issued a short while ago, the Premier’s Office confirmed that Cabinet has approved the issuance of a Deportation Order for Mr. Stephens for 16 March 2018, or as soon thereafter as can be arranged by the Department of Immigration.

Mr. Stephens last year was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network for illicit photos he exchanged with a then 14-year-old girl. He was found not guilty of indecent assault or gross indecency. At the time of his sentencing, the court recommended deportation, which is ultimately determined by members of the Cabinet.

Mr. Stephens was sentenced to 18 months in prison on 4 August, 2017, and the Court recommended his deportation following completion of his sentence. His case was heard by the Conditional Release Board in November 2017, and Mr. Stephens was granted conditional release from prison until the completion of his sentence. His conditional release license expired 15 February, 2018.

The Premier’s Office says the matter is now with the Office of the Governor whose role it is to officially sign the Order to Deport Mr. Stephens.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: