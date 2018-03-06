BREAKING: Errington Webster to spend 6 years behind bars

Former political hopeful Errington Webster has been sentenced to a total of 21 years imprisonment but will spend only six behind bars.

He was sentenced Tuesday (6 March) in relation to four charges arising out of the indecent assault and gross assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Justice Charles Quinn ordered all sentences run concurrently.

He was sentenced to five years imprisonment for each gross indecency charge and six years for the indecent assault charge.

Mr. Webster was arrested in July 2016 after a video surfaced of him performing an indecent act in front of a minor. The video was distributed to various people on social media.

Justice Quinn gave him deductions for time spent in custody and house arrest.

Mr. Webster ran as an independent candidate in the 2013 election for the district of Bodden Town.

