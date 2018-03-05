BREAKING: Judge charged for DUI, careless driving

Justice Ingrid Mangatal has been charged for driving under the influence and careless driving.

She is expected in court on 15 March.

The RCIPS confirmed the charges Monday afternoon (5 March).

The charges come as the statutory period to file charges against her expires.

The Grand Court judge has been on police bail since being arrested 4 September on suspicion of drunk driving and careless driving after a single-vehicle accident on West Bay Road, in the vicinity of the Lime Tree Bay Road.

According to a police statement, the 52-year-old judge was detained after police and emergency services responded to a report of a crash.

The judge was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle when it collided with a wall.

The judge received minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment. No other vehicles were damaged and no one was harmed in the collision.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

