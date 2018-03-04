Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

BREAKING NEWS: Police in shootout with armed robbers, 2 businesses robbed at gunpoint

March 4, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Police and armed robbers exchanged gunfire in a shootout along Victoria Avenue on Saturday (3 March) night after two businesses are robbed at gunpoint.

The search is now on for the male robbers, both of whom escaped after shooting at police.

According to an RCIPS statement a short while ago no officers were injured in the encounter.

The incident started when police responded to reports of two armed robberies. The first robbery happened just before 11 p.m. Police say two armed men robbed a mini mart in Industrial Park. Following that at around 11:15 p.m. two men also committed an armed robbery at a restaurant/bar in Bodden Town. No shots were fired during the robberies and no one was injured.

Police say they located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incidents along Hirst Road just after the second robbery. The vehicle tried to elude police. While on Victory Avenue the occupants in the vehicle fired on police and police returned fire. The occupants fled the scene and police are conducting searches.

Anyone with any information about these incidents last evening are urged to call 911 or GTPS at 949-4222 right away.

Do check back for updates as Cayman 27 will be following this developing story. For full details tune into our newscast at 6 p.m. on Monday.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

