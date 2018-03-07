BREAKING: Police issue alert for armed and dangerous man

The RCIPS has issued an alert requesting urgent public assistance in locating wanted man Elemer Watler Wright, who goes by the name of “Elmer.”

Police say Mr. Wright is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached or followed.

If seen, the police are encouraging members of the public to immediately call 911 and provide the location and time of his sighting.

Mr. Wright is 24-years-old and is from George Town. Police say he frequents the Prospect Area.

Mr. Wright is just under 6-feet tall, and weighs about 165 – 175 lbs., and is of light complexion.

Crime Stoppers can be contacted free-of-charge at 800-8477 to remain anonymous, or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/.

